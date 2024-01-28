Donoghue Forlines LLC Decreases Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lessened its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DDOG. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 167.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 493.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Datadog by 1,036.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DDOG. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.87.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of DDOG stock opened at $123.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company has a market capitalization of $40.72 billion, a PE ratio of -1,032.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $119.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.18. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.60 and a 12 month high of $136.07.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $547.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.30 million. Analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,879,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,879,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 10,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 146,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,304,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 711,989 shares of company stock worth $83,930,915 over the last quarter. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Datadog Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

Featured Stories

