Donoghue Forlines LLC Buys New Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,388 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UNP. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.67.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Union Pacific news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $222.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of UNP traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $240.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,493,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,818. The company’s 50-day moving average is $236.28 and its 200-day moving average is $222.50. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $246.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.15. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 48.26%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.71%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

