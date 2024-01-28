Donoghue Forlines LLC Buys 3,288 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,581 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $742,555,000 after acquiring an additional 41,030,376 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,270,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $657,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $665,401,000 after purchasing an additional 34,269,435 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 0.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,782,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $491,133,000 after purchasing an additional 233,608 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,573,449 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $408,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,231 shares during the period. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,265,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,174,696. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.89 and a 12-month high of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.22. The company has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 105.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares in the company, valued at $57,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $881,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,543,000 over the last ninety days. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. US Capital Advisors raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

