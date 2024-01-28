Donoghue Forlines LLC Buys 10,609 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 98.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,375 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 10,609 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.40. 20,367,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,596,942. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.26. The company has a market capitalization of $178.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $42.49.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 96.38%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.46.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

