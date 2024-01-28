Donoghue Forlines LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,971 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% during the second quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.3% during the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 13.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.6% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Up 0.7 %

OXY stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.40. 7,102,831 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,249,986. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.51. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $55.12 and a 1 year high of $67.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.62.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OXY shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 3,200,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.55 per share, for a total transaction of $181,005,183.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 238,533,189 shares in the company, valued at $13,489,051,837.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 8,720,708 shares of company stock worth $505,766,000 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

