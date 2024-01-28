Donoghue Forlines LLC Acquires 469 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,253 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FANG. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 264.3% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $156.24. 1,443,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,833. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.88. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $171.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.48 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FANG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $203.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.12.

Get Our Latest Report on FANG

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.