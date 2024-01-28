Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 296,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,328 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.25% of Donaldson worth $17,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Donaldson by 28.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Donaldson by 11.1% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Donaldson by 1.9% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Donaldson by 7.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Donaldson by 1.9% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Stock Performance

NYSE DCI opened at $64.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.77. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.05 and a twelve month high of $66.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $846.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Donaldson news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $709,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,520.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Donaldson news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 11,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $709,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,520.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Guillermo Briseno sold 2,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $168,325.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 16,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $994,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,137 shares of company stock worth $1,202,812 over the last three months. 2.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Donaldson from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Donaldson in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.75.

Donaldson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Further Reading

