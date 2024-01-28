Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,339,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,503,524,000 after purchasing an additional 432,966 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,980,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,005,266,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,143,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,949,000 after purchasing an additional 374,870 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,494,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $595,312,000 after purchasing an additional 107,400 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 93,554.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,865,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,953,000 after acquiring an additional 9,854,975 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total value of $284,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on D. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Scotiabank cut Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Dominion Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE D traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $45.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,511,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,141,826. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $63.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.01 and its 200-day moving average is $46.92.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 136.23%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

