Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Short Interest Update

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a growth of 66.4% from the December 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Doman Building Materials Group Price Performance

CWXZF remained flat at $5.93 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530. Doman Building Materials Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $6.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.45.

About Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of building materials and home renovation products for new home construction, home renovation, and industrial markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, and renovation products.

