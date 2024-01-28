Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF) Short Interest Update

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CWXZF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a growth of 66.4% from the December 31st total of 11,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.
Doman Building Materials Group Price Performance
CWXZF remained flat at $5.93 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,530. Doman Building Materials Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.38 and a fifty-two week high of $6.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.45.
About Doman Building Materials Group
