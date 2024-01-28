Dividend 15 Split (TSE:DFN) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4.97

Dividend 15 Split Corp. (TSE:DFN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.97 and traded as high as C$5.47. Dividend 15 Split shares last traded at C$5.44, with a volume of 444,273 shares trading hands.

Dividend 15 Split Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$641.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.52, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.91.

Dividend 15 Split Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.06%. Dividend 15 Split’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6,000.00%.

About Dividend 15 Split

Dividend 15 Split Corp. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management. It invests in public equity markets of Canada. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX 60 Index.

