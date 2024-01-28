Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) PT Raised to $110.00 at Barclays

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DLR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered Digital Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a reduce rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $124.93.

Shares of DLR opened at $143.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.90, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.00. Digital Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $86.33 and a 52 week high of $144.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 170.04%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 22,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $4,522,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 6,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

