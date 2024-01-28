Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,326 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 118,545 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $18,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $390,000. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $486,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Hamel Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $156.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.01 and a fifty-two week high of $171.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.15. The company has a market cap of $27.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.88.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on FANG. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.12.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FANG

About Diamondback Energy

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.