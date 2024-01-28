Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,740 ($47.52).

DGE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,700 ($34.31) to GBX 2,500 ($31.77) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($45.74) to GBX 3,050 ($38.75) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Get Diageo alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DGE

Insider Activity

Diageo Price Performance

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 289 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,860 ($36.34) per share, for a total transaction of £8,265.40 ($10,502.41). In the last three months, insiders purchased 305 shares of company stock worth $872,152. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DGE opened at GBX 2,849 ($36.20) on Tuesday. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,676 ($34.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,779.50 ($48.02). The company has a market capitalization of £63.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,737.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,800.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,056.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.47, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.63.

About Diageo

(Get Free Report

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.