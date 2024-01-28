Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) PT Raised to $825.00 at Wedbush

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $705.00 to $825.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.45% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s Q4 2024 earnings at $3.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $24.32 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $6.99 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $13.63 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $27.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $31.56 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DECK. Truist Financial started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $735.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $689.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $725.69.

NYSE DECK traded up $6.78 on Thursday, reaching $767.79. The company had a trading volume of 197,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,151. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. Deckers Outdoor has a 1 year low of $395.90 and a 1 year high of $768.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $693.37 and a 200-day moving average of $595.66.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $2.41. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.54 million. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 23.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total value of $2,348,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,747,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Michael F. Devine III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.00, for a total value of $2,348,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,747,656. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at $70,375,161.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,703 shares of company stock valued at $25,352,445 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 100.0% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

