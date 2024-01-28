Decentralized Social Price Hits $38.83 on Top Exchanges (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Decentralized Social coin can now be purchased for approximately $38.83 or 0.00092211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Decentralized Social has traded 2% lower against the dollar. Decentralized Social has a market cap of $409.00 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decentralized Social’s genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com. Decentralized Social’s official message board is diamondapp.com/u/deso?.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Social directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Social should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentralized Social using one of the exchanges listed above.

