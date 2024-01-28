Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DAR. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com lowered Darling Ingredients from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Darling Ingredients from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.56.

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $44.15. 1,571,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,961,032. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.28 and its 200 day moving average is $52.34. Darling Ingredients has a 52-week low of $38.97 and a 52-week high of $71.60.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.88 per share, with a total value of $50,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,100.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.88 per share, with a total value of $50,256.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 13,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $584,100.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Joseph Manzi purchased 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $44,464.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,705.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 16,288 shares of company stock valued at $715,604 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 38.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

