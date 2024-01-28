Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Stephens from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

DAR has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.56.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DAR

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

DAR stock opened at $44.15 on Wednesday. Darling Ingredients has a 12 month low of $38.97 and a 12 month high of $71.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.28 and a 200-day moving average of $52.34.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.11). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Robert W. Day bought 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.77 per share, with a total value of $81,451.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at $164,156.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Patrick Mcnutt acquired 1,200 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.88 per share, with a total value of $50,256.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,947 shares in the company, valued at $584,100.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Day acquired 1,950 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.77 per share, for a total transaction of $81,451.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,156.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 16,288 shares of company stock valued at $715,604 over the last three months. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 98,451.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 591,351,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,722,306,000 after buying an additional 590,751,367 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 107,533.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,663,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,659,000 after buying an additional 7,656,389 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at $135,362,000. Triodos Investment Management BV bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,698,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,467,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.