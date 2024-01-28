Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 344.8% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.86.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE:DHR traded up $5.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $233.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,344,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,116. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.90. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $242.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Danaher Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.11%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

