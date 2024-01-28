Dana (NYSE:DAN) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Dana from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Dana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Dana from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Dana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.14.

DAN stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $13.67. 595,103 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,703. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.99 and a beta of 2.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.66. Dana has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Dana had a positive return on equity of 7.16% and a negative net margin of 0.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dana will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAN. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dana by 3.1% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 73,620 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Dana by 1.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dana during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,080,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dana during the third quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Dana by 34.3% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 327,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after buying an additional 83,502 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

