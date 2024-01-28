DA Davidson Cuts TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Price Target to $45.00

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by DA Davidson from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on TCBK. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on TriCo Bancshares from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised TriCo Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriCo Bancshares presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.80.

Shares of TCBK stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.81. The stock had a trading volume of 76,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,620. TriCo Bancshares has a 12-month low of $28.66 and a 12-month high of $52.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $131.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.30 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 23.49%. On average, analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 631.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in TriCo Bancshares by 21.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 26.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

