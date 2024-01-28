DA Davidson Comments on WesBanco, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:WSBC)

WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for WesBanco in a report released on Thursday, January 25th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.57 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for WesBanco’s current full-year earnings is $2.33 per share.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.01). WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 19.11%. The company had revenue of $221.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

WSBC has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on WesBanco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on WesBanco from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded WesBanco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WesBanco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

WesBanco Stock Performance

NASDAQ WSBC opened at $30.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.52 and a 200-day moving average of $27.00. WesBanco has a fifty-two week low of $19.84 and a fifty-two week high of $38.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WesBanco

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in WesBanco by 384.3% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in WesBanco during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WesBanco during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WesBanco during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in WesBanco by 2,688.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This is an increase from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 57.37%.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

