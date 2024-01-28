DA Davidson Comments on BOK Financial Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of BOK Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 25th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter forecasts that the bank will earn $1.72 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BOK Financial’s current full-year earnings is $7.08 per share.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.49). BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $843.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on BOKF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BOK Financial in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of BOK Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, BOK Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

BOK Financial stock opened at $85.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.23. BOK Financial has a 12-month low of $62.42 and a 12-month high of $106.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is 27.50%.

In other BOK Financial news, Director Douglas D. Hawthorne purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.74 per share, with a total value of $69,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,694.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 56.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in BOK Financial by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in BOK Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 4.8% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 4.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in BOK Financial by 5.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

