CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Given New $36.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on CVRx from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th.

Shares of CVRX stock traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.23. The company had a trading volume of 512,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,645. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.46 and a 200 day moving average of $19.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a current ratio of 13.99. CVRx has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $33.13.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 million. CVRx had a negative return on equity of 45.37% and a negative net margin of 104.85%. On average, analysts anticipate that CVRx will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CVRx during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in CVRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in CVRx during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in CVRx by 3,992.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in CVRx by 10,315.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF.

