CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Given New $36.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on CVRx from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVRx
CVRx Stock Down 6.7 %
CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 million. CVRx had a negative return on equity of 45.37% and a negative net margin of 104.85%. On average, analysts anticipate that CVRx will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVRx
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CVRx during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in CVRx during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in CVRx during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in CVRx by 3,992.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in CVRx by 10,315.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CVRx
CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CVRx
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for CVRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.