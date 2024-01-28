Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.000-6.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

CUBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Customers Bancorp has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $54.25.

NYSE CUBI opened at $54.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.05. Customers Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $60.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.67.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $217.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.29 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 19.30%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jessie John Deano Velasquez sold 1,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total value of $60,493.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,644 shares in the company, valued at $161,611.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $64,734.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,886 shares in the company, valued at $3,437,262.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jessie John Deano Velasquez sold 1,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $60,493.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,644 shares in the company, valued at $161,611.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,939 shares of company stock valued at $6,677,550 over the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUBI. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 372.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

