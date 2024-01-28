Curi Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 275.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in ONEOK by 6.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in ONEOK by 500.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 167,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 139,379 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in ONEOK by 20.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 161,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,422,000 after purchasing an additional 27,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth $614,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OKE. Bank of America upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.64.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE opened at $70.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.91. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $72.51.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 70.09%.

ONEOK declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to reacquire up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Stories

