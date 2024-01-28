Curi Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Curi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Altria Group

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis purchased 1,200 shares of Altria Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.50 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MO opened at $40.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.39.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.75%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.84%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

