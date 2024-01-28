Curi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 79 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 961 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 25.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 33.4% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,583. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $183.25 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.37 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The stock has a market cap of $582.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $235.59 and its 200 day moving average is $242.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. Barclays lowered their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

