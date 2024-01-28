Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 274.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,661 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.15% of Cummins worth $48,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cummins by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its position in shares of Cummins by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of Cummins by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its position in shares of Cummins by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 4,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cummins by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CMI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $243.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.38.

NYSE:CMI opened at $240.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $234.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.31. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.18 and a twelve month high of $265.28. The company has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 26.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

