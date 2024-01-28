CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Purchased by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CubeSmart by 88.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the second quarter worth $37,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 332.2% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 781.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CUBE. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.90.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

Shares of CubeSmart stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 965,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,327,118. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $48.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.71.

CubeSmart Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.16%.

CubeSmart Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Articles

