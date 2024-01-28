CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $34.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna upgraded CSX from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CSX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.24.

Shares of CSX traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.39. 21,484,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,963,415. CSX has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $35.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.13. The company has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSX will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in CSX by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 220,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,652,000 after buying an additional 40,624 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in CSX by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 318,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,045,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. Eagle Strategies LLC raised its position in CSX by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 57,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after buying an additional 28,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

