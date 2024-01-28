CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Receives Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $34.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.93% from the company’s previous close.

CSX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.24.

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.39. The stock had a trading volume of 21,484,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,963,415. The company has a market capitalization of $69.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.18. CSX has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $35.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

