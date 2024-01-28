CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Receives Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reiterated their buy rating on shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $38.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CSX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.24.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.39. The company had a trading volume of 21,484,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,963,415. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.18. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $35.50.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in CSX during the second quarter worth $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

