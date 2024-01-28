CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised CSI Compressco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ CCLP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,757. CSI Compressco has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.40.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $99.71 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCLP. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,596,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 27,304 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,829,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555,555 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the 1st quarter valued at $3,458,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco in the 4th quarter worth $2,150,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 834,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 9,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

