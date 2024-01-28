CSI Compressco LP (CCLP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on February 14th

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.
CSI Compressco Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ CCLP opened at $1.90 on Friday. CSI Compressco has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.40.
CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $99.71 million during the quarter.
Several research analysts recently commented on CCLP shares. TheStreet upgraded CSI Compressco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CSI Compressco in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.
