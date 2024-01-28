CSI Compressco LP (CCLP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 on February 14th

CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

CSI Compressco Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CCLP opened at $1.90 on Friday. CSI Compressco has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.40.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $99.71 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCLP. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in CSI Compressco by 105.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,829,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,162,000 after buying an additional 5,555,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,458,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,150,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 17,665.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 182,802 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 181,773 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of CSI Compressco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CCLP shares. TheStreet upgraded CSI Compressco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CSI Compressco in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

