Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. reduced its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 5.5% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 2.4% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 3.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $108.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.76. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $153.98.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $151.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Scotiabank started coverage on Crown Castle in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Crown Castle from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.73.

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $171,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,595.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

