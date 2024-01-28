CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 38.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,177,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 173.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of CrowdStrike stock traded down $3.15 on Friday, reaching $290.31. 2,811,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,143,110. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.74 and a 1-year high of $307.55. The company has a market cap of $69.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,837.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $254.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.28.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,195,392. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 304,050 shares of company stock valued at $76,269,651. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Westpark Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.68.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.