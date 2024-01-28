CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.5% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.4% during the third quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.6% during the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CRWD. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, January 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $245.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.68.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,050 shares of company stock worth $76,269,651 over the last quarter. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $290.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.72 billion, a PE ratio of -4,837.69, a P/E/G ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $254.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.74 and a 1-year high of $307.55.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $786.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.30 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

See Also

