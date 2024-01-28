CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $16.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CFB

CrossFirst Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of CFB stock opened at $14.91 on Wednesday. CrossFirst Bankshares has a one year low of $9.29 and a one year high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $735.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.02.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $122.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrossFirst Bankshares will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CrossFirst Bankshares

In other news, Director Michael Kent Robinson sold 8,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $93,067.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,881 shares in the company, valued at $616,484.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 220.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 1,154.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 8,033 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. 54.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, 1-4 family real estate, multifamily real estate, commercial and industrial, energy, and consumer loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.