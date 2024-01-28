Cronos Market Cap Hits $2.04 Billion (CRO)

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. During the last week, Cronos has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. One Cronos coin can now be bought for $0.0808 or 0.00000191 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cronos has a total market capitalization of $2.04 billion and $5.96 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.67 or 0.00084360 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00029571 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00022520 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006945 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006994 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000898 BTC.

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cronos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

