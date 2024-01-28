Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Plans $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UNGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th.

CRR.UN stock opened at C$13.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.04, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.14. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$11.68 and a 52 week high of C$16.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$13.59 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.31. The firm has a market cap of C$1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 691.50 and a beta of 0.92.

CRR.UN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Desjardins set a C$17.50 target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$16.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.72.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

