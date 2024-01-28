Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Receives $137.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $137.29.

CROX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crocs in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Crocs in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Crocs from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Crocs from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Crocs from $96.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

Crocs Stock Performance

CROX opened at $102.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.93. Crocs has a 12-month low of $74.00 and a 12-month high of $151.32.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.16. Crocs had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 72.21%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crocs will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Crocs

In other Crocs news, EVP Adam Michaels sold 3,872 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total transaction of $426,655.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,297,890.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $733,463.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 73,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,602,224. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Michaels sold 3,872 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.19, for a total value of $426,655.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,297,890.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,485,514 in the last 90 days. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Crocs

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Crocs by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,269,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crocs by 91.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 12,173 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Crocs by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 12,941 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Crocs by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Crocs by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,078 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $12,306,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, shoe charms, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

