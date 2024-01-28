Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) Short Interest Update

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,000 shares, a decline of 22.2% from the December 31st total of 95,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of CCAP opened at $16.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $621.50 million, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.68. Crescent Capital BDC has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Crescent Capital BDC had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $48.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.12 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Crescent Capital BDC will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCAP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 393.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 48.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut Crescent Capital BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

