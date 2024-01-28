Creightons (LON:CRL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $19.33

Creightons Plc (LON:CRL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 19.33 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 19.33 ($0.25), with a volume of 23898 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.10 ($0.26).

Creightons Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.84, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 21.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 27. The firm has a market cap of £14.03 million, a P/E ratio of 1,025.00 and a beta of 0.47.

Creightons Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Creightons Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets toiletries and fragrances in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers haircare, skincare, bath and body, and wellbeing products. It offers its products under the Argan Smooth, Balance Active Formula, Bambeautiful, Body Bliss, Bronze Ambition, Creightons, Feather & Down, Frizz No More, H2O Boost, Humble Beauty, Janina, Pink Grapefruit, Pro Keratin, Pure Touch, Sunshine Blonde, The Curl Company, and T Zone brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Creightons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creightons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.