Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credit Suisse Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Credit Suisse Group Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credit Suisse Group

Shares of CS stock remained flat at $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.89 and a 200 day moving average of $0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Credit Suisse Group has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $6.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 274,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the last quarter. 11.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following four divisions: Wealth Management, Investment Bank, Swiss Bank and Asset Management and four geographic regions: Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Asia Pacific, and Americas.

