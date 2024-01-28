Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $79.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.54. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $5.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.06.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (formerly known as CIM Commercial Trust Corporation) (the "Company"), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust ("REIT"). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

