Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $79.99 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.54. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $5.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.06.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -11.30%.
Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile
Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (formerly known as CIM Commercial Trust Corporation) (the "Company"), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust ("REIT"). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.
