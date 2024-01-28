Crane (CR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 29th. Analysts expect Crane to post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Crane Trading Down 0.6 %
NYSE:CR opened at $113.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. Crane has a 1 year low of $67.28 and a 1 year high of $119.72.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $2,893,913.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,174.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Crane news, CFO Richard A. Maue sold 27,527 shares of Crane stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $2,893,913.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,174.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 22,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.45, for a total value of $2,399,595.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,343,750.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Crane
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Crane from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. CJS Securities began coverage on Crane in a research report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Crane from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com raised Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Crane in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.83.
About Crane
Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.
