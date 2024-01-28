Counos Coin Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $16.98 Million (CCA)

Counos Coin (CCA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Counos Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Counos Coin has traded flat against the US dollar. Counos Coin has a total market cap of $16.98 million and $2.00 worth of Counos Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.03 or 0.00161543 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00009532 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00014209 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000369 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000104 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002346 BTC.

About Counos Coin

Counos Coin (CCA) is a coin. It was first traded on December 14th, 2019. Counos Coin’s total supply is 16,986,060 coins and its circulating supply is 16,986,059,724,700 coins. Counos Coin’s official message board is www.counos.io/blog. Counos Coin’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin. The official website for Counos Coin is www.counos.io/counos-coin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Counos Platform is an online peer-to-peer platform with a wide variety of financial services that meets sophisticated online financial demands of Counos users. The platform supplies some of the most innovative cryptocurrencies across the world. Alongside high technical and security standards of the supplied cryptocurrencies, the platform offers a significant added value to the users by maintaining a sophisticated price stability policy, hence providing a competitive alternative to fiat currencies.

*The official Counos Coin ticker is “CCA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. *”

Buying and Selling Counos Coin

