Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by GYL Financial Synergies LLC

GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,562 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $666,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 873.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 46.2% in the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,769 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

NASDAQ COST traded up $6.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $686.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,825,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,834. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $465.33 and a fifty-two week high of $698.66. The firm has a market cap of $304.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $645.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $588.81.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $620.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $638.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total transaction of $1,132,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,385,479.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total value of $5,487,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 216,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,306,297.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.09, for a total transaction of $1,132,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,385,479.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,252 shares of company stock valued at $14,733,084 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

