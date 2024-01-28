Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,016 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Steph & Co. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 42.3% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 74 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 888.9% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COST stock opened at $686.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $645.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $588.40. The firm has a market cap of $304.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.82, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $465.33 and a 1-year high of $698.66.

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $57.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.79 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COST. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $693.00 to $741.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $755.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $638.96.

In related news, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total value of $5,487,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 216,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,306,297.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Caton Frates sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.50, for a total transaction of $505,790.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,593,803.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total transaction of $5,487,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 216,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,306,297.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,252 shares of company stock worth $14,733,084. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

