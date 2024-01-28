Cosmos One Day Volume Reaches $87.56 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 28th. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.51 or 0.00022492 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $3.66 billion and $87.56 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.88 or 0.00084816 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00029656 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007031 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00007101 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001462 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000888 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 384,493,133 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

